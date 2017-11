Cheap Trick now have their very own Christmas album, Christmas Christmas, and as you would expect, this is no ordinary holiday fare. Covering folks like Slade, The Kinks, and Nilsson, along with their own 4 originals, it’s at once heavy, melodic, and a whole lot of fun. Tom Petersson spoke with Kyle Meredith about the LP, as well as his work with autism, and a huge benefit concert that’ll benefit Rock Your Speech.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Merry Christmas Darlings” below!