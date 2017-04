Many of us know Chris Ballew as the lead singer of 90s funtime band The Presidents of the United States of America, with monster hits like “Lump” and “Peaches.” If you’re a recent parent, you may also know him as Caspar Babypants. Ballew spoke with Kyle Meredith recently about his new life in kids music, or as he calls it, parent music, and why his old band called it a day for the 2nd time.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video to a Caspar Babypants favorite below.