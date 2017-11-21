Chris Hillman thought that his recording career had finished. He was content in playing his many hits live from legendary bands The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, and Desert Rose Band. That all changed when Tom Petty heard some of his unused demos. Hillman spoke with Kyle Meredith about recording what would be one of Petty’s final records, working with David Crosby and Roger McGuinn again, and his upcoming autobiography.

