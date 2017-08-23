James Lindsey has played just about every stage in Louisville–Forecastle, the Palace, the Speed Art Museum, Whitney Hall with a full orchestra behind him… He’s even played the old Cardinal Stadium in an earlier CitySong with House Ghost. So when we approached James about doing his own CitySong, he had to think all the way back to his childhood to come up with a new spot to play… the home of Louisville Cardinals basketball for over 50 years, Freedom Hall!

The song he chose to perform, “Rainbows,” was already one of our favorite local tracks this year. But to make this CitySong extra special he’s included a brand new never-before-heard verse–a WFPK exclusive!