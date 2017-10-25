Small Time Napoleon brings modern charm and sensibilities to a classic jazz sound. The song “Cake and Circus” from their new EP “Too Big To Fail” is a perfect example of this. While the music itself sounds like it could’ve been recorded in the 1940s, the lyrics involve acknowledging one’s privilege–an undeniably modern sentiment. To host this CitySong the boys of Small Time Napoleon chose an iconic Louisville venue that Winter Wednesday fans should be intimately familiar with–the Clifton Center. Although this will be the last year before the beloved theater shuts down, we can think of no better farewell than to pay tribute to the memories we’ve had at the Clifton Center with this CitySong!