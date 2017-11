In the last episode of our CitySong series we highlighted the Louisville Music Awards Jazz/Avant Garde Artist of the Year. This month we’re switching gears to feature the 2017 Blues Artist of the Year, Tyrone Cotton! Tyrone is one of Louisville’s busiest and most prolific performers, often playing several times a week. In this episode, he takes us down to the Ohio River to perform a very special lullaby from his forthcoming record.