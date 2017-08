Indie Pop trio The Clientele are gearing up to release their first LP since 2010, and have offered a single and a music video to get the buzz going. ‘Everyone You Meet” is a fluid, dreamy tune, backed with a string quartet for optimal listening pleasure. Met with an equally inspiring music video, we’ve got all the ingredients for the perfect comeback single. Music for the Age of Miracles is set to release September 22nd and will be followed by a UK/U.S. tour.