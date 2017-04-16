There’s an old saying about how “you have your whole life to write your first record.” For Coco Hames, the songs on her stunning self-titled debut poured from her pen over a sustained burst of inspiration…but they took more than a decade to live out. A deeply personal record filled with poignant ruminations on love lost and found, dreams dashed then rediscovered, these ten songs manage to pinpoint exquisite light amid life’s darkness. Check out the catchy tune I Don’t Wanna Go and grab it while you can. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download I Don’t Wanna Go by Coco Hames