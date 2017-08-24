Company of Thieves went on an indefinite hiatus after 2011’s Running From A Gamble and spent the years in between then and now working with other artists and on solo releases. Now back together, they’ll drop into Louisville on Sept 13 to play Zanzabar. Marc and Genevieve spoke with Kyle Meredith about how a camping trip and what could have been a petty bad car wreck brought them back together and the politically-inspired new single.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Treasure” below!