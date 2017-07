With two albums currently out – Ruminations, a bare bones piano/acoustic set, and it’s counterpart, Salutations, most of the same songs but with a full band – Conor Oberst returned to Louisville to play Forecaste 2017. Before his Sunday set, Oberst sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about some of the LP’s political themes, the dark moments that birthed it, and when we might get another Monsters of Folk record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Barbary Coast” below!