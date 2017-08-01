91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville wants to send you and a friend to see Dave Rawlings Machine at the Brown Theatre on Wednesday, August 16th at 8 p.m.! Enter below for your chance to win 2 FRONT ROW tickets to the show, artist swag and dinner for two at Anoosh Bistro!</p> <p>Deadline to enter is Sunday, August 6th at midnight. Laura Shine will announce the winner between 3 and 6 p.m. on Monday, August 7th.</p> <p>By entering this contest, you are also signing up to receive info about future contests and news from 91.9 WFPK. One entry per person, please.</p> <p>Visit our contest policy at http://wfpk.org/wfpk-contest-policy/</p> <p>