The 2017 Forecastle festival is announcing new additions to this year’s lineup and we’re celebrating by giving 2 lucky listeners VIP tickets to this year’s fest! Register below for your chance to win!<br /> Each VIP pass includes:</p> <p>Free access to the Bourbon Lodge *Must be 21 or older to drink*<br /> 2017 branded Forecastle merchandise item<br /> Special entrance lanes into the festival<br /> Mast and Boom stage viewing areas<br /> Air-conditioned lounge in an exclusive hang area<br /> Exclusive bar<br /> Exclusive bathrooms<br /> Commemorative Bourbon Lodge cup *Drink tickets NOT included*</p> <p>Deadline to enter is Sunday, February 5th at midnight. Laura Shine will announce the winner between 3 and 6pm on Monday, February 6th.</p> <p>By entering this contest, you are also signing up to receive info about future contests and news from 91.9 WFPK. One entry per person, please.Visit our contest policy at http://wfpk.org/wfpk-contest-policy/ </p> <p>