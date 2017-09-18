91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville wants to give you and a friend front row tickets to see Paul Thorn at the Brown Theatre on Friday, September 29th!</p> <p>Deadline to enter is Sunday, September 24th at midnight. The winner will be notified on Monday, September 25th</p> <p>By entering this contest, you are also signing up to receive info about future contests and news from 91.9 WFPK. One entry per person, please.</p> <p>Visit our contest policy at http://wfpk.org/wfpk-contest-policy/</p> <p>