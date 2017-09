91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville wants to give you and a friend front row tickets to see Paul Thorn at the Brown Theatre on Friday, September 29th!

Deadline to enter is Sunday, September 24th at midnight. The winner will be notified on Monday, September 25th

By entering this contest, you are also signing up to receive info about future contests and news from 91.9 WFPK. One entry per person, please.

Visit our contest policy at http://wfpk.org/wfpk-contest-policy/