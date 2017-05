When you pair Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Kurt Bloch and Scott McCaughey of the Minus 5, and Bill Rieflin of King Crimson, you get Filthy Friends. Tucker gave Kyle Meredith the backstory on the band, the songs, and what’s to come from the supergroup, and even a small update on Sleater-Kinney.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the 7-inch below!