There is a castled nestled next to a river in Appleton, WI, a former monk monastery, that Cory Chisel has recently been entrusted with. In it, artists of all types come to live, work, record, and be inspired without worrying about the usual financial pressures that come along with being creative. But it’s much more than even that. Kyle Meredith spoke with Chisel about The Refuge, what it is and what it means, as well as the album he recorded with his parter Adriel Danae within it’s beautiful chapel, and upcoming supergroup of him, Robert Ellis, and Jonny Fritz.

Listen to the interview above and then listen to “Songbird” below!