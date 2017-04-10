We All Want The Same Things, Craig Finn’s new solo record explores themes of love and partnership in the modern world. Expressed via Finn’s signature character studies, black humor, and smartly arranged rock ‘n’ roll, the album is arguably his most musical to date. Check out the track Preludes and grab it while you can, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Preludes : “This was what I remember 1994 being like, coming back to the Twin Cities after being away for college. It’s a time in my life that I felt most adrift, but there was a also a feeling of wonder in being out of step and alone. This is the song that is closest to being autobiographical, but I think it fits with these other character studies in I was trying to figure out my place in a world that didn’t seem to have a lot of room for me.” – Craig Finn

Download Preludes by Craig Finn