The Louisville band Curio Key Club are debuting their new video with WFPK and we are happy to share it with you! The new song “Satellite” is the first single from their upcoming album Zen America due in February of 2018. Band Leader Drew Miller shot the video and Shane Cody of Houndmouth produced it. You can catch the band’s alter-ego, Fela Booty, at Jimmy Can’t Dance every Friday in November.