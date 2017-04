Dan Auerbach will drop his 2nd solo LP, Waiting On A Song, on June 2 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. The Black Keys frontman took a moment to speak with Kyle Meredith about writing the album with legends like John Prine and Duane Eddy, and what his release plans are for his record label.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video for lead single “Shine On Me” below.