Dan Croll fell into music a little later than most artists, and found success almost instantly. Now with that as his foundation, Croll had to prove that it wasn’t a fluke and go big with his sophomore LP, Emerging Adulthood, and boy did he ever prove it. Croll spoke with Kyle Meredith about the pressure of the 2nd record, and making himself available – by phone – to his fans.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Bad Boy” below!