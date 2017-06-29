Around the final years of his time leading Semisonic, Dan Wilson began co-writing with other artists. It’s something a lot of songwriters do either on the side or in place of a previous band, but most of those artists don’t end up on a run of success in quite the same way Wilson has. Did you love the Dixie Chicks album Taking The Long Way? Or how about Adele’s 21? Yeah, Dan co-wrote the biggest hits on both of those, as well as now classic songs by other WFPK favorites like Mike Doughty, Cory Chisel, and Gabe Dixon, and superstars like Taylor Swift, Dierks Bently, John Legend, Josh Groban, and Chris Stapleton. For his new solo album, Re-Covered, he’s gone back to those songs to give his own personal touch to them, which he tells Kyle Meredith all about.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the Re-Covered version of “Someone Like You” below!