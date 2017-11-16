Daniele Luppi, the Italian composer, musician, arranger and producer, first hit our radar with his 2011 LP, Rome, in which he tapped Danger Mouse, Jack White, and Norah Jones to help realize his vision. His followup pits hit this time with Parquet Courts and Yeah Yeah Yeah’s frontwoman Karen O for the album, Milano. Luppi spoke with Kyle Meredith about how 80s Milan and New York inspired the record, and that decade’s parallels to current world events.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Talisa” below!