It’s Friday, the weekend is here, and it’s time to let your hair down and rock out! Thanks to The Darkness, the amps are being pushed to 11 to kick off the weekend the right way. The fellas behind “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” “Nothin’s Gonna Stop Us,” and a dozen other glam classics have called out Oct 6 for the release of Pinewood Smile, with the first listen in the embed here. Enjoy.