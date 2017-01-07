Sunday, January 8th marks the 1 year anniversary of David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar (as well as his birthday). Two days after, he was gone. But while Blackstar may be his final album, it wasn’t his final recordings. As we soon found out, there were songs that were recorded specifically for the Lazarus musical that he has been producing. The original cast soundtrack features all of the songs from the show, as sang by the cast members, as well as those prized, Bowie-led cuts at the end. Now those tracks have their own EP, able to be enjoyed as their own mini-album. A final goodbye? The man always had tricks up his sleeve…