Many artists find themselves slowing and winding down once they hit their 60’s and 70’s. For the legendary David Crosby, he’s found himself busier than ever. “The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I’ve ever had” David tells Rollings Stone Magazine. “Sell Me Diamonds” proves to be one of Crosby’s most intimate songs, taking a bluesy and fluid direction with his sound. The official release date for Sky Trails , his 3rd LP is 4 years, is September 29th.