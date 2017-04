Dawes will roll back into town this Friday, April 21st, to the Brown Theater on tour to support their latest record, We’re All Gonna Die, as well as a live record, We’re All Gonna Live. Kyle Meredith caught up with Taylor Goldsmith to talk about the story behind the album’s songs and sounds, life, love, and “what it means to be a man.”

