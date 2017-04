As a first generation immigrant, Daye Jack has a story to tell. And he tells lots of his story in his songs. As a budding hip hop artist in his early-20’s, he also has another story to tell, one of technology and how it relates to love and life. Put it all together and you have one of the most exciting releases of 2017, No Data. Daye spoke with Kyle Meredith about the themes, and what he has planned for next.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video for “Casino” below.