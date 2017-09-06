When asked by Turntable Kitchen to cover an entire album, Ben Gibbard went for the gold by choosing his all-time favorite album by his all-time favorite band, Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque. The Death Cab For Cutie frontman gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about why he chose it, what he learned from covering it, and what the parallels are with his own band.

Listen to the interview above and then check out his cover of “What You Do To Me” below!

