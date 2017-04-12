Maybe to counterbalance the naming of their next tour The Long Goodbye, Deep Purple titled their newest LP – their 20th album – Infinite. While there’s still a fun twist to play around within that title, it also projects that maybe there will never be a goodbye. And why should there be? In the current artistic climate, a band could go on forever as members cycle in and out. It wouldn’t work with just any band, but as founding member Ian Paice points out in this interview with Kyle Meredith, a blazing organ with the right guitar, and you’ve got Deep Purple. And nobody does Deep Purple better than Deep Purple.

