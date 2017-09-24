We’ve been looking forward to new music from WFPK faves Deer Tick, and they have delivered with two new albums: Vol. 1, which showcases the band’s reflective, folkier side, and Vol. 2, which emphasizes their grittier punk leanings. We’ve been digging “Jumpstarting,” an infectious rocker in which frontman John McCauley offers the listener support through times of hardship. Accompanying the track is an amusing animated visual of the band members relaxing poolside.



WFPK is proud to be presenting “Twice As Nice: An Evening with Deer Tick” at Headliners on Oct. 17 to play a double set in support of both new releases out now on Partisan Records. Be sure to check out Kyle Meredith’s interview with Deer Tick to get more insight into both albums, and download “Jumpstarting” while it’s available! It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download Deer Tick’s “Jumpstarting” here