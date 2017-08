Deer Tick will return to Louisville Oct 17 to play a double set at Headliners (along with a yet-to-be-announced comedian opener) to support their two new LPs, Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (Sept. 15, Partisan). John Mccauley spoke with Kyle Meredith about what went into the folkier first disc, and heavier second disc, as well as if having a new daughter has him listening to more children’s music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Jumpstarting” below!