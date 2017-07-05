For years, you’ve turned to Louisville Public Media’s radio stations to follow your passions and find out what’s happening around town and around the world. Well, we’re taking that up a notch.

Louisville Public Media has acquired Do502, the city social calendar. If you love music and nightlife, chances are you already know it. But if the calendar isn’t already your go-to source for Louisville happenings, it will be soon. We plan to make Do502 the fastest on-ramp to riding the cultural, social, sports, food, fitness and intellectual energy of River City.

We know what Do502 can become, because we’ve been a partner since Jeffrey Smith and Lizi Hagan launched it three years ago. It will remain a free digital calendar that allows people to find out what’s happening in the city, share events with friends, and easily buy or enter sweepstakes to win tickets.

Do502 already powers our WFPK, WFPL and WUOL calendars, the Fund for the Arts app and Insider Louisville’s events listing. Roughly 40,000 people use Do502 and, thanks to their recommendations, you get to see what the most connected people in town think is worth your — and their — time.

Whether you like classical or country, ballet or basketball, lectures or live poetry, we have big plans to expand the calendar. When we’re finished, it will include a broad range of arts, sports, family, educational and community events. And we’ll make it easy to search, so if you’re looking just for sports, or just family-friendly events for the kids, you can do that with one click.

Founder Jeffrey Smith says bringing Do502 to life for Louisville was fun and fulfilling. “I’m excited to see Louisville Public Media continue to build upon our foundation and trust that their non-profit approach and connections to Louisville will empower Do502 even more than I could have imagined,” he said.

At Louisville Public Media, we are much more than our radio stations – 89.3 WFPL News, 90.5 WUOL Classical and 91.9 WFPK Independent. We are more than our Curious Louisville, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, or Ohio Valley ReSource stories. We are more than our WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays or Friday Live Lunches or Next Louisville community conversations. We are now also Do502 – your connection to all the city has to offer.

Check out Do502.com today or the DoStuff mobile app, and just remember that changes are in the works.

At Louisville Public Media, our goal is to connect you to every part of our diverse city. Do502 is one more way to serve you and that mission. We are growing and changing. Join us today and don’t miss a beat.

Michael Skoler is President of Louisville Public Media.