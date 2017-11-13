Jamila Woods‘ Chicago roots run deep. On her latest single LSD, the title of which is shorthand for Lake Shore Drive, the winding road that runs parallel to Lake Michigan, compares the love Woods wants from a particular partner to the love she has for the lake.

“When I was a kid, getting on Lake Shore Drive from the south side to go downtown was magical. I lived on the east coast for a few years and people would laugh when I told them we have beaches and a lake we can swim in. I always wanted to write about that. A lot of people get Chicago wrong. I’ve developed this protective feeling about how we’re portrayed, and at the same time I’m acutely aware of the issues we face and the root causes of these issues. It’s important to me that there’s not just one story told about our city. LSD is an ode to Chicago, a song for the complicated love I have for my city.”

