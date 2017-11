Iconic, influential, enigmatic, inspiring,seminal, pioneering, provocative, reverend, forthright, romantic. Morrissey is all this and much more. He has just released the long-anticipated album Low In High School, his first release of new studio material since 2014. It was well worth the wait. Check out the first single release Spent the Day In Bed, and grab it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.