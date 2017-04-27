The Kentucky Derby Festival has released their 2017 Waterfront Jam concert line-up and once again, we’ll present the main stage on boat race day! Join us Wednesday, May 3rd for the big steam boat race, food, rides and fun, then stay for a concert by the Drive-By Truckers with Frederick The Younger at 8pm! The alt country/southern rockers from Athens, GA will be performing songs from their latest release, American Band, along with all your WFPK favorites! Admission is free with your 2017 Pegasus Pin!