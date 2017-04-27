The Kentucky Derby Festival has released their 2017 Waterfront Jam concert line-up and once again, we’ll present the main stage on boat race day! Join us Wednesday, May 3rd for the big steam boat race, food, rides and fun, then stay for a concert by the Drive-By Truckers with Frederick The Younger at 8pm! The alt country/southern rockers from Athens, GA will be performing songs from their latest release, American Band, along with all your WFPK favorites! Admission is free with your 2017 Pegasus Pin!
Blog
April 27, 2017