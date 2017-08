91.9 WFPK provides the soundtrack to the eclipse Monday, August 21st! We’ll begin sprinkling in songs appropriate for the day beginning at 6am. As the eclipse reaches totality, we’ll broadcast the final suite from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”.

Listen via the WFPK iTunes or Android app or pull out that boombox circa 1985 and enjoy the show! Totality is at 2:27:43pm (Eastern Time).

P.S. Don’t forget to use approved eye-wear!