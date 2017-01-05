Elliott Smith’s Either/Or turns 20 this year and will be celebrated in the way we do, with an expanded edition complete with live cuts and a handful of unreleased songs. One of those, “I Figured You Out” was originally written for Mary Lou Lord, who released her own version in 2008, but this early version isn’t just a demo, it’s a full on studio version. It’s a perfect song from an artist who was on the top of his songwriting game, as much an instant classic as any of his best known songs.

The deluxe edition arrives March 10 and you can hear the single above.