To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith’s landmark album Either/Or, Louisville Public Media’s The Guestlist has just launched Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast.

In the six episode podcast miniseries, you’ll hear discussions about Either/Or and stories about Elliott Smith and his influence from Jack Black, Ben Gibbard, Albert Hammond Jr., Regina Spektor, The Flaming Lips, and many more.

The first episode goes live on iTunes and all podcast platforms Feb. 3 at 8am. You can listen to the preview in the player above.