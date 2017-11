Emmylou Harris will be part of getTV’s A Nashville Christmas on Dec 7, singing a Dolly Parton classic and a duet with Wynonna Judd. The country legend spoke with Kyle Meredith about some of her favorite Christmas show memories, her work with animal adoption, and what we can expect from her next.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a clip of Emmylou singing “Coat of Many Colors” below!