For Erasure 17th LP, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke needed look no further than the newspapers for inspiration. World Be Gone is not only lyrically reflective of world events, but musically, too, often going in a darker direction than what we’re use to from the duo who gave us such great pop tracks as “A Little Respect” and “Oh L’Amour.” Vince Clark spoke with Kyle Meredith about the writing and recording of the album, as well as backstories on a few of it’s songs and thoughts on the new Depeche Mode record.