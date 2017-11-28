If you’ve been a fan of Ezra Furman for a while, Transangelic Exodus might catch you off guard. Gone is garage-soul sound of the last few records, as well as The Boyfriends. In their place is The Visions – though it is the same lineup of members – and an updated template that took inspiration from Yeezus & Vampire Weekend, among others. Furman spoke with Kyle Meredith about the “queer outlaw” LP and it’s parallel themes with current events.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Driving Down to L.A.” below!