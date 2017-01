When we last we spoke to Father John Misty about what his next album might sound like, he mentioned that he’d be looking more at world happenings and politics. Judging from this new single, he’s staying true to his word. “Pure Comedy” is a slow building piano ballad with a video that features presidents, religions, and a line calling it all a “horror show.” It’s heavy, but pure Tillman. And it’s a great setup to what’s sounding like another stellar LP.