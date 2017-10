With their super powers combined, Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Bill Rieflin (King Crimson), and Kurt Bloch and Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5) have delivered one the years best records with Invitation. McCaughey spoke with Kyle Meredith about the LP, it’s political leanings, and some R.E.M. talk as well.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a conversation recorded earlier this year with Corin Tucker, as well as the Filthy Friends single “Despierta” below!