With their super powers combined, Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Bill Rieflin (King Crimson), and Kurt Bloch and Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5) have delivered one the years best records with Invitation. Tucker & McCaughey spoke with Kyle Meredith about the LP, it’s political leanings, and when we can expect a follow-up.