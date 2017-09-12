Yes, Summer is almost over but don’t let that stop you from having fun. There’s more fun to be had with Zoom Group‘s upcoming event on Sept. 22 called the “Summer Send Off” at La La Land to benefit StudioWorks with music, food, and more. We talked with the studio manager, Heather Drury, to tell us about the event, Studioworks, and the Zoom Group.

Hi Heather. Can you please tell us about your organization and what your role is at Zoom Group and StudioWorks?

Zoom Group is a non-profit agency who’s mission is to empower, educate and employ people of all abilities. Zoom Group has provided supports for adults with developmental disabilities for over 30 years; we currently support over 200 people in the areas of employment services and pre-vocational training. I am the manager at StudioWorks, an art studio and gallery located in the Highlands that supports over 40 artists. We encourage the artists to explore a variety of media and to embrace their interests and strengths as they create their artwork. The studio and gallery are open to the public, and we are always happy to have visitors in the space!

You have a very cool event coming up on September 22, 2017 to benefit the Zoom Group and StudioWorks at La La Land. Who will be there and what can patrons expect from the evening?We are so excited for this event! La La Land has been so gracious to provide their space for Summer Send Off, a fundraiser benefiting Zoom Group. The event has two parts – the first is FREE family-friendly fun from 6-8pm. This will include some fabulous art activities led by StudioWorks Artists and community partners such as Louisville Visual Arts and Hound Dog Press. We will also have a free pop-up yoga class led by Lisa Flannery of Live Well Louisville and food available from Lexie Lu’s and SnoWhat Snoballs. The second half of the evening is a concert featuring amazing local bands Twin Limb, Frederick the Younger and Curio Key Club. The doors open at 7:30, the show starts at 8, and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Tickets can be purchased on our Eventbrite page. We are super fortunate to have Rabbit Hole Distillery and Mile Wide Beer Co. selling drinks throughout the evening, so bring some extra cash!

In your time at StudioWorks, what have you witnessed that makes you want to help and support this particular cause?

I have worked with the artists at StudioWorks for over four years now, and the absolute best part of my job is seeing the growth each artist has achieved. So many of the artists have chosen to experiment with different media, which has allowed them to find their niche and further their skillset as an artist. I also love how art has allowed so many of those I support in connecting with the greater community – whether it is through workshops with other local artists, during exhibitions in our gallery or in the community, or just talking about their work to visitors. Art has very obviously given so many people confidence in their abilities and has shown them their value within the community, and it has just been incredible to see the growth in each person!

Where can people find out more about the event on Sept. 22 at La La Land and about Zoom Group and StudioWorks?

Check out our Eventbrite page to purchase tickets for the concert and stop by our website to check out all information about Summer Send Off. Also, stay tuned to our Facebook and Instagram pages for announcements about the event and our wonderful sponsors and community partners!