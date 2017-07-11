Norway’s Flunk have been hard at work for the last few years on the upcoming Chemistry and Math (Sept 29th), an LP that looks at life’s relationships, growing older, and the world around us. The first single, “Petrified,” showcases the best of late 90s/early 00’s trip hop/folktronica, and is a perfect primer for what’s in store for the rest of the record. Ulf Nygaard spoke with Kyle Meredith about the effort that went into it’s making, and being popular outside of your own country.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Petrified” below!