Twin Limb isn’t just a great local band. Twin Limb is a great band, period. Lacey, MaryLiz, and Kevin are at the forefront of a new wave of Louisville acts making noise on the national stage. They’re playing Forecastle this year, but we had them in the studio a few months before their debut LP Haplo hit shelves last year. Here’s a video from that session.