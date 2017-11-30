Hey Y’all, it’s time once again for the 7th Annual Give-A- Jam to End Homelessness! It will be held on Thursday, December 21st from 6:00-11:00 pm at the Clifton Center, 2117 Payne Street. The evening will feature performances by local musicians and artists, soups from Louisville’s best chefs, a silent auction and a cash bar. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and includes 10 food/drink tickets. Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’s efforts to target youth, veteran and chronic homelessness. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.louhomeless.org. Tickets are also available at the door, but the event has sold out in years’ past so advanced tickets are encouraged.

The all-star lineup of local musicians who are donating their time and talent to participate in the event include Ben Sollee, John and Geoff Gage, Daniel Martin Moore, The Tyrone Cotton Band, Johnny Berry and The Outliers, Aaron Bibelhauser and Michael Cleveland, Steve Cooley and Brigid Kaelin, Hound of the Buskervilles, Britton Patrick Morgan, Hot Brown Smackdown, Small Time Napoleon, The Eleventh Hour, and Appalatin.

Local restaurants including Fork & Barrel, The Exchange Pub & Kitchen, Crave Cafe and Catering, Against the Grain, The Irish Rover, Harvest, Chili’s, Jack Fry’s, Shady Lane Café, Uptown Café, and Volare will provide an array of soups and stews.

Each of the musicians and restaurant chefs are donating their time and talent, and the event will be staffed entirely by volunteers – all to ensure that all proceeds go to support the Coalition for the Homeless’ efforts to end homelessness in our community.

In its first six years, the annual Give-A- Jam to End Homelessness has raised over $60,000 from ticket sales, auction items, and donations for the Coalition’s Rx: Housing campaign, which aims to house the most vulnerable homeless persons on the streets of Metro Louisville.

Since 2011, the Coalition’s Rx: Housing initiatives have reduced chronic homelessness by 75%, and the Rx: Housing Veterans project reached “functional zero.” Recently, the Coalition and several community partners reached a very ambitious goal to secure safe housing for 100 or more homeless young adults in 100 days.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit The Coalition For The Homeless website.

About the Coalition for the Homeless:

The Coalition for the Homeless, located at 1300 S. 4 th Street, Suite 250, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to prevent and eliminate homelessness in Louisville. The Coalition has a three-pronged approach to this mission: advocacy, education, and coordination of their 30+ member agencies who provide a variety of services to the homeless throughout the city. For more information, visit www.louhomeless.org, call (502) 636-9550, or find The Coalition for the Homeless on Facebook.