Louisville’s Frederick the Younger had an impressive 2016, and are on track to have an even better 2017. After releasing an introductory EP last year, the band is now ready to drop their debut album, Human Child, complete with a release show at Headliners on February 3 with Joanna & The Dakota and Voodoo Economics. We’ve already been hearing the excellent “Horoscope,” and now a 2nd cut from disc. Check out “Tell Me” below, and check the show poster under that.