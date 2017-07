Despite being a ginger, I know soul music when I hear it, and when Louisville acts Free Soul Effect and Otis Junior came together, magic was bound to happen. Free Soul Effect’s brand new album, Of Random Unison, adds R&B, pop, hip-hop, electronica, and a whole lotta soul for a fun, easy listening experience, featuring a few other of our favorite local artists to add to an already flavorful, abounding sound.

Of Random Unison by Free Soul Effect