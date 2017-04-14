6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

9:30am – Alan Rhody (plays Clifton Pizza this Saturday)

12pm – Live Lunch with Nellie Pearl at The Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Trios – 3 person bands or groups are featured such as Parton, Ronstadt, and Harris, CSN, Nat King Cole Trio, De La Soul and many more.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

John Mayer is the guest.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.